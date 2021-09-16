Creative Planning Has $53,000 Position in VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX)

Creative Planning trimmed its holdings in VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in VolitionRx were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of VolitionRx in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VolitionRx in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Rinet Co LLC bought a new stake in VolitionRx in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in VolitionRx by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 15,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in VolitionRx in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VolitionRx stock opened at $3.19 on Thursday. VolitionRx Limited has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $6.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.53 million, a P/E ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.44.

VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical research company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. VolitionRx had a negative return on equity of 90.74% and a negative net margin of 35,776.27%. Analysts expect that VolitionRx Limited will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of VolitionRx in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

VolitionRX Ltd. is a multi-national life sciences company, which engages in the development of blood-based cancer tests to help diagnose a range of cancers. Its products include the Nucleosomics platform that identifies and measures nucleosomes in the bloodstream or other bodily fluid. The company was founded on September 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

