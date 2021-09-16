Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,238 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 260,931.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,537,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,888 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,594,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,159 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,161,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 663.4% in the 1st quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 1,023,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,844,000 after purchasing an additional 889,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,528,000. 3.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Credit Suisse Group in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.89 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $10.15 price objective on Credit Suisse Group and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Credit Suisse Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.26.

NYSE CS opened at $10.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.90. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 12-month low of $9.28 and a 12-month high of $14.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.88, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.41.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.11). Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 0.63%. Equities analysts forecast that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Credit Suisse Group Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

Featured Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS).

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.