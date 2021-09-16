Credit Suisse Group Raises MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Price Target to $43.00

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MYTE. Zacks Investment Research cut MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.71.

NYSE:MYTE opened at $27.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.55. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 1 year low of $24.94 and a 1 year high of $36.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,734 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.63% of the company’s stock.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

