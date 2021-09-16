Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.250-$-0.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $144 million-$154 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $153.36 million.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CREE shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Cree from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Cree from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Cree from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Cree from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Cree from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $106.50.
Shares of Cree stock traded up $0.65 on Thursday, reaching $87.59. 32,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,567,842. The company has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.70 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Cree has a one year low of $56.39 and a one year high of $129.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.15 and a 200 day moving average of $97.68.
About Cree
Cree, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.
