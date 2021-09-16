Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$7.50 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 40.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CPG. Scotiabank increased their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.75 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Raymond James set a C$6.00 price target on Crescent Point Energy and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$6.00 price objective on Crescent Point Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$7.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.54.

TSE CPG opened at C$5.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.93. Crescent Point Energy has a 12-month low of C$1.41 and a 12-month high of C$5.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.38.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

