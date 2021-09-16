Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $23.75 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 599.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 106,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,333 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $23,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 209,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,280,000 after buying an additional 4,557 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 35,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,073,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $230.15. The stock had a trading volume of 41,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,871,787. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.31. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $162.85 and a 1-year high of $234.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

