Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $8.56 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Cresset Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 396,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,043 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC owned 0.36% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSCM. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 211.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 3,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSCM traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $21.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,769. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.52 and a 1 year high of $21.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.62.

