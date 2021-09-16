Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 49,006 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 533,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 49,006 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 0.6% of Cresset Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $42,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,027,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,822,995,000 after buying an additional 2,660,059 shares during the period. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $188,132,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,176,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,110,400,000 after buying an additional 2,260,184 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,970,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $604,706,000 after buying an additional 1,366,921 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,164,000. 75.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $81.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,788,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,424,547. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $60.97 and a 1-year high of $82.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.08.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

