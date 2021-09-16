Critical Contrast: Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) & Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) are both large-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Marvell Technology and Advanced Micro Devices, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marvell Technology 0 4 22 0 2.85 Advanced Micro Devices 1 7 20 0 2.68

Marvell Technology currently has a consensus target price of $67.52, indicating a potential upside of 8.10%. Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus target price of $109.16, indicating a potential upside of 3.37%. Given Marvell Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Marvell Technology is more favorable than Advanced Micro Devices.

Profitability

This table compares Marvell Technology and Advanced Micro Devices’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marvell Technology -10.74% 6.40% 4.99% Advanced Micro Devices 25.76% 39.20% 24.81%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.0% of Marvell Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.5% of Advanced Micro Devices shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Marvell Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Advanced Micro Devices shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Marvell Technology and Advanced Micro Devices’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marvell Technology $2.97 billion 17.33 -$277.30 million $0.58 107.69 Advanced Micro Devices $9.76 billion 13.12 $2.49 billion $1.06 99.62

Advanced Micro Devices has higher revenue and earnings than Marvell Technology. Advanced Micro Devices is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Marvell Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Marvell Technology has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advanced Micro Devices has a beta of 2.01, indicating that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Advanced Micro Devices beats Marvell Technology on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc. engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services. The Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom segment includes server and embedded processors, semi-custom System-on-Chip products, development services and technology for game consoles. The company was founded by W. J. Sanders III on May 1, 1969 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

