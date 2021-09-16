CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.080-$0.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $358 million-$365.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $350.92 million.CrowdStrike also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.430-$0.490 EPS.

Shares of CRWD stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $260.58. 42,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,846,250. The business has a 50 day moving average of $259.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $118.10 and a 52 week high of $289.24. The company has a market capitalization of $59.46 billion, a PE ratio of -312.04 and a beta of 1.23.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $337.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

CRWD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $290.15.

In related news, Director Cary Davis sold 4,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.35, for a total value of $1,101,202.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 128,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.94, for a total transaction of $33,700,493.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 267,254 shares of company stock worth $68,833,228 in the last 90 days. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CrowdStrike stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 223.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,152,219 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 2.02% of CrowdStrike worth $1,146,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 62.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

