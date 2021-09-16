CURE Pharmaceutical Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:CURR) Short Interest Update

CURE Pharmaceutical Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:CURR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, an increase of 392.3% from the August 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 231,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CURR traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,870. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. CURE Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $2.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.56. The stock has a market cap of $50.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.41.

CURE Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CURR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. CURE Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 469.15% and a negative return on equity of 118.67%. The business had revenue of $2.11 million during the quarter.

CURE Pharmaceutical Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and manufacturing of drug formulation and drug delivery technologies in novel dosage forms to improve drug safety and patient adherence. It operates through Cure Operations and Sera Labs Operations segments.

