Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.000-$8.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.670. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Customers Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Customers Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Customers Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.67.

CUBI opened at $38.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Customers Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.41 and a 1 year high of $43.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.60.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $155.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.17 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 28.85%. Equities analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUBI. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the second quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 106.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after buying an additional 82,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

