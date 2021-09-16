CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Bought by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 219,286 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up about 1.3% of Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $18,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 29,112 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 4,027 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 63,265 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.89.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $0.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $84.86. 130,864 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,445,085. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $55.36 and a 1 year high of $90.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total value of $232,686.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,107,886.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $228,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,197,487. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

