CWM Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 5.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,828 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $2,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WAT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Waters during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,587,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Waters by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,955,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,408,183,000 after purchasing an additional 225,071 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Waters by 590.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 161,595 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,921,000 after purchasing an additional 138,190 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Waters by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 239,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $68,087,000 after purchasing an additional 119,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Waters during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,753,000. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WAT stock traded down $9.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $400.27. 9,509 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,777. The firm has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.41, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $396.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $338.54. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $187.31 and a 1-year high of $428.22.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $681.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.36 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 387.10%. The company’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.43, for a total value of $1,593,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,553,775.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $1,975,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,260 shares of company stock worth $5,300,907. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WAT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.64.

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

