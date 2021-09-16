CWM Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,755 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,521,210 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,186,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,784 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2,203.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,227,475 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $263,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,177 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 134.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,918,067 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $412,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,467 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 110.6% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,719,046 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $369,406,000 after acquiring an additional 902,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 749.2% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 755,527 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $152,337,000 after acquiring an additional 666,559 shares during the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $246.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, dropped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.70.

Shares of VRTX stock traded down $2.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $186.26. 28,268 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,037,075. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.50. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $185.32 and a 12-month high of $280.99. The stock has a market cap of $48.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani purchased 10,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $195.65 per share, with a total value of $1,956,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,599,827.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

