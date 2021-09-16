CWM Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 17,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 43,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 148,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,747,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SLB traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.92. 301,167 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,524,744. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $13.70 and a 12-month high of $36.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.44 billion, a PE ratio of 40.61 and a beta of 2.39.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Schlumberger had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 73.53%.

SLB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. HSBC upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.10 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.03 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.84.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

