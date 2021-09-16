DA Davidson Comments on Matrix Service’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MTRX)

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Matrix Service in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 15th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman expects that the oil and gas company will earn ($0.18) per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Matrix Service’s FY2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

MTRX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet downgraded Matrix Service from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

MTRX stock opened at $9.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $262.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.90. Matrix Service has a 52 week low of $7.12 and a 52 week high of $16.32.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.37). Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.13%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its holdings in Matrix Service by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 524,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,872,000 after purchasing an additional 137,542 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Matrix Service by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Matrix Service in the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Matrix Service by 604.5% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 254,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,400,000 after purchasing an additional 218,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Matrix Service by 204.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,823,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,536 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

About Matrix Service

Matrix Service Co engages in the provision of engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Infrastructure; Oil, Gas and Chemical; Storage Solutions; and Industrial. The Electrical Infrastructure segment includes the construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, as well as emergency and storm restoration services.

