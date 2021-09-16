Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €79.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €79.00 ($92.94) price target on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DAI has been the subject of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €101.00 ($118.82) price objective on shares of Daimler in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Daimler in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of Daimler in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on shares of Daimler in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €91.14 ($107.23).

DAI opened at €72.51 ($85.31) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.70, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Daimler has a fifty-two week low of €43.09 ($50.69) and a fifty-two week high of €80.41 ($94.60). The firm has a market capitalization of $77.57 billion and a PE ratio of 5.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is €72.52 and its 200 day moving average is €74.11.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

