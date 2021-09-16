Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY) Short Interest Update

Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.5% from the August 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:DFIHY opened at $17.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Dairy Farm International has a twelve month low of $16.72 and a twelve month high of $24.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.132 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th.

Dairy Farm International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of retail products. It operates through the following business segments: Food, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. The Food segment comprises of supermarket, hypermarket, and convenience store businesses.

