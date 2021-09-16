Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 129.0% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,954,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $486,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,742 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 59.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,954,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $735,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,236 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,772,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,134,979,000 after acquiring an additional 966,280 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 10.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,680,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,402,520,000 after acquiring an additional 879,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth about $87,044,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $222.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $234.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.70.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $218.13 on Thursday. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $210.28 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $123.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $232.24 and a 200 day moving average of $239.91.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. Analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.41%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

