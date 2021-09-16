Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New $227,000 Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 1,666.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 395.8% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF stock opened at $345.22 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $339.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $319.83. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $249.34 and a 52 week high of $349.67.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

