Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Position Lessened by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC reduced its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 82.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 212,672 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $6,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 65.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 57.7% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DRI opened at $149.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $145.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.81. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.38 and a 52 week high of $153.89.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.24) EPS. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.09%.

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 12,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $1,857,873.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,659 shares in the company, valued at $3,999,116.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 6,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $1,004,166.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 235,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,312,504.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,327 shares of company stock valued at $21,170,373. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DRI. Truist cut their target price on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.29.

Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

