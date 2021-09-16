Databroker 1-Day Volume Tops $12,403.00 (DTX)

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 15.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 16th. In the last seven days, Databroker has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar. One Databroker coin can now be bought for $0.0364 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Databroker has a market cap of $2.88 million and approximately $12,403.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.65 or 0.00062380 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002897 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.00 or 0.00140976 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00013921 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $381.37 or 0.00802472 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00046558 BTC.

Databroker Coin Profile

Databroker is a coin. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,225,213 coins. Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . Databroker’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao . Databroker’s official website is databrokerdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

Buying and Selling Databroker

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Databroker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Databroker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

