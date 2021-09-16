DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $86.15

DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $86.15 and last traded at $86.15, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.15.

DCCPF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DCC in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DCC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of DCC in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.00.

Get DCC alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.84.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas. This segment serves approximately 0.9 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for DCC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.