De La Rue (LON:DLAR) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $177.48

De La Rue plc (LON:DLAR) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 177.48 ($2.32) and traded as high as GBX 190.23 ($2.49). De La Rue shares last traded at GBX 186.40 ($2.44), with a volume of 502,523 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of £363.74 million and a PE ratio of 54.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 177.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 182.92.

De La Rue Company Profile (LON:DLAR)

De La Rue plc designs, manufactures, and delivers banknotes in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, Rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Currency, Authentication, and Identity Solutions. The Currency segment offers printed banknotes, polymer substrates, and banknote security components.

