Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 54.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,023 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,418 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $176,300,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,076,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,223,000 after acquiring an additional 955,863 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,283,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,326,000 after acquiring an additional 905,279 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 1,321.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 879,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,547,000 after acquiring an additional 817,766 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $57,871,000. 30.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DELL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. OTR Global upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.53.

In other news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 281,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total transaction of $26,893,891.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 3,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,273,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,364,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,441,483 shares of company stock valued at $341,307,902 in the last three months. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dell Technologies stock opened at $100.44 on Thursday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.88 and a 52 week high of $104.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.99.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.21. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 88.70%. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

