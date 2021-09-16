Dennis L. Brand Purchases 5,000 Shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Stock

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) EVP Dennis L. Brand acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.50 per share, with a total value of $272,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
NASDAQ:BANF opened at $55.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.69. BancFirst Co. has a 52-week low of $39.20 and a 52-week high of $77.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.42.
BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.32. BancFirst had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 30.54%. The business had revenue of $126.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.60 million. Equities analysts forecast that BancFirst Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BANF. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of BancFirst by 290.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 337,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,077,000 after acquiring an additional 251,252 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of BancFirst by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,315,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,387,000 after acquiring an additional 89,892 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BancFirst by 872.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 76,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after acquiring an additional 68,317 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of BancFirst in the first quarter valued at about $4,120,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of BancFirst by 68.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,410,000 after acquiring an additional 54,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.57% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BancFirst in a report on Monday, July 19th.
BancFirst Company Profile
BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include: commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending; depository and funds transfer services; collections; safe deposit boxes; cash management services; retail brokerage services; and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.
