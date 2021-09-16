Dennis L. Brand Purchases 5,000 Shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Stock

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) EVP Dennis L. Brand acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.50 per share, with a total value of $272,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:BANF opened at $55.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.69. BancFirst Co. has a 52-week low of $39.20 and a 52-week high of $77.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.42.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.32. BancFirst had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 30.54%. The business had revenue of $126.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.60 million. Equities analysts forecast that BancFirst Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is an increase from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. BancFirst’s payout ratio is presently 45.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BANF. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of BancFirst by 290.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 337,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,077,000 after acquiring an additional 251,252 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of BancFirst by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,315,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,387,000 after acquiring an additional 89,892 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BancFirst by 872.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 76,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after acquiring an additional 68,317 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of BancFirst in the first quarter valued at about $4,120,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of BancFirst by 68.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,410,000 after acquiring an additional 54,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BancFirst in a report on Monday, July 19th.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include: commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending; depository and funds transfer services; collections; safe deposit boxes; cash management services; retail brokerage services; and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

