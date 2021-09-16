Dent 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $47.25 Million (DENT)

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. During the last week, Dent has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. One Dent coin can currently be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dent has a market cap of $491.73 million and $47.25 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.53 or 0.00063576 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002979 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.62 or 0.00142886 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00014006 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $391.06 or 0.00814342 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00047194 BTC.

About Dent

Dent is a coin. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 coins. The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin . Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dent is www.dentwireless.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform. “

Dent Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

