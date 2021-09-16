Deon Louw Buys 220,000 Shares of Pan African Resources PLC (LON:PAF) Stock

Pan African Resources PLC (LON:PAF) insider Deon Louw purchased 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 342 ($4.47) per share, with a total value of £752,400 ($983,015.42).

Shares of Pan African Resources stock traded down GBX 0.56 ($0.01) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 16.32 ($0.21). The company had a trading volume of 3,474,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,037,920. The stock has a market cap of £314.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 16.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 17.70. Pan African Resources PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 15.21 ($0.20) and a 12-month high of GBX 27.10 ($0.35).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a GBX 0.92 ($0.01) dividend. This is a positive change from Pan African Resources’s previous dividend of $0.65. This represents a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Pan African Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.38%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Pan African Resources from GBX 27 ($0.35) to GBX 29 ($0.38) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Pan African Resources Company Profile

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the exploration of precious metals in South Africa. Its principal property is the Barberton gold project that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and New Consort located in the Mpumalanga Province, as well as holds interests in Evander mines.

