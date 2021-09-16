Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Shares Gap Down to $16.98

Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.98, but opened at $15.89. Design Therapeutics shares last traded at $17.13, with a volume of 86 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Design Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.72.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. Equities research analysts anticipate that Design Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Design Therapeutics news, Director Arsani William bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.45 per share, with a total value of $618,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $86,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $159,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $159,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $248,000. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN)

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

