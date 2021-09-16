Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Brenntag (FRA:BNR) a €82.40 Price Target

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) has been given a €82.40 ($96.94) target price by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential downside of 2.49% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) price objective on Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €85.12 ($100.14).

Shares of FRA:BNR opened at €84.50 ($99.41) on Thursday. Brenntag has a 12-month low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 12-month high of €56.25 ($66.18). The business has a 50 day moving average of €84.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of €78.06.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

