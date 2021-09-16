Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Brenntag (FRA:BNR) a €82.40 Price Target

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) has been given a €82.40 ($96.94) target price by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential downside of 2.49% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) price objective on Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €85.12 ($100.14).

Shares of FRA:BNR opened at €84.50 ($99.41) on Thursday. Brenntag has a 12-month low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 12-month high of €56.25 ($66.18). The business has a 50 day moving average of €84.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of €78.06.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Analyst Recommendations for Brenntag (FRA:BNR)

