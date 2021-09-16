Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Buy” Rating for TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE)

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TTE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Kepler Capital Markets restated an “average” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

TTE stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.00. 99,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,103,111. TotalEnergies has a 1 year low of $28.65 and a 1 year high of $50.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $47.05 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 7.97%. On average, research analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,907,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,859,000 after purchasing an additional 205,200 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 203,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 119.6% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 24,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 13,279 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter worth about $992,000. Institutional investors own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

