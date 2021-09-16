Devery (EVE) Price Tops $0.0016

Devery (CURRENCY:EVE) traded down 53.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. Devery has a market capitalization of $101,050.15 and approximately $4,568.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Devery has traded 58.4% lower against the dollar. One Devery coin can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.73 or 0.00063940 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002966 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $71.09 or 0.00147939 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00014261 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $409.32 or 0.00851762 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00047069 BTC.

Devery Coin Profile

Devery (CRYPTO:EVE) is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. Devery’s total supply is 99,998,697 coins and its circulating supply is 62,917,107 coins. Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Devery’s official website is devery.io . The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Devery is a blockchain powered, open-source, product verification protocol. The EVE token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network is the native token of the Devery platform. It is used to power the Devery verification platform which allows organisations to power the verification of products. “

Buying and Selling Devery

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Devery directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Devery should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Devery using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

