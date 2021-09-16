DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBCU) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBCU) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 76.0% from the August 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of DHBCU opened at $9.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.92 and a 200 day moving average of $9.96. DHB Capital has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $10.15.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHBCU. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in DHB Capital in the first quarter worth $12,435,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DHB Capital in the first quarter worth $11,226,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DHB Capital in the first quarter worth $10,908,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in DHB Capital in the first quarter worth $10,886,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in DHB Capital in the first quarter worth $9,920,000.

DHB Capital Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Glen Cove, New York.

