DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) SVP Buys $57,000.00 in Stock

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) SVP Harry W. Alcorn, Jr. acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $57,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,582 shares in the company, valued at $165,611.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of DMAC stock opened at $3.87 on Thursday. DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $10.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 2.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.70.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 7.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 24,769 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 27.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 104,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 22,642 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 35.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 39,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DiaMedica Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics

DiaMedica Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel recombinant proteins. It develops the DM199 product candidate, which focuses on acute ischemic stroke (AIS) and chronic kidney disease (CKD). The company was founded by Wayne Lautt on January 21, 2000 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

