Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Acquired by Black Swift Group LLC

Black Swift Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 833.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 156.8% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DLR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.69.

In other news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 55,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total transaction of $9,171,265.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,289.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO A William Stein sold 59,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.03, for a total value of $9,798,332.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,798,332.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 204,534 shares of company stock valued at $33,852,311 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE DLR opened at $156.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $44.10 billion, a PE ratio of 87.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.65 and a twelve month high of $168.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.13.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%. Research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.60%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.