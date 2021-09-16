DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

"DigitalBridge Group Inc. is an investment firm dedicated to digital infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group Inc., formerly known as Colony Capital Inc., is based in BOCA RATON, Fla."

Separately, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company.

NYSE DBRG opened at $6.46 on Wednesday. DigitalBridge Group has a 1-year low of $2.24 and a 1-year high of $8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.93.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 56.14%. Analysts anticipate that DigitalBridge Group will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Landmark Dividend Llc purchased 152,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.47 per share, for a total transaction of $2,510,028.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

