Digix Gold Token Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.14 Million (DGX)

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 16th. Over the last week, Digix Gold Token has traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Digix Gold Token has a market cap of $4.14 million and $5,876.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digix Gold Token coin can currently be purchased for $55.45 or 0.00115640 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Digix Gold Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.38 or 0.00063360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002953 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.69 or 0.00143240 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00013955 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $392.62 or 0.00818794 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00047389 BTC.

Digix Gold Token Profile

Digix Gold Token (DGX) is a coin. It was first traded on March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 78,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,640 coins. The official website for Digix Gold Token is digix.global . Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal . The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. “

Buying and Selling Digix Gold Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digix Gold Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digix Gold Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digix Gold Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digix Gold Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.