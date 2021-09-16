Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST) dropped 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $177.99 and last traded at $180.47. Approximately 517,905 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 309,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $193.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $193.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.98.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the first quarter worth $255,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $4,428,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 1,605.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 125.3% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period.

