DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Receives $50.46 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.46.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DISH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of DISH Network from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in DISH Network by 32.0% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 34,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 8,418 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in DISH Network in the first quarter valued at $15,760,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of DISH Network by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 263,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,971,000 after purchasing an additional 6,930 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DISH Network by 14.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 17,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the first quarter worth about $681,000. Institutional investors own 47.47% of the company’s stock.

DISH traded down $0.30 on Monday, hitting $42.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,372,932. The company has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.16. DISH Network has a 12-month low of $24.51 and a 12-month high of $47.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.21.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.16. DISH Network had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that DISH Network will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

