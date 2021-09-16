Dividend and Income Fund (OTCMKTS:DNIF) Announces Dividend of $1.00

Dividend and Income Fund (OTCMKTS:DNIF) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share on Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th.
Shares of Dividend and Income Fund stock opened at $15.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.24. Dividend and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.81 and a fifty-two week high of $15.69.
About Dividend and Income Fund
