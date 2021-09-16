Dividend and Income Fund (OTCMKTS:DNIF) Announces Dividend of $1.00

Dividend and Income Fund (OTCMKTS:DNIF) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share on Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of Dividend and Income Fund stock opened at $15.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.24. Dividend and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.81 and a fifty-two week high of $15.69.

About Dividend and Income Fund

Dividend and Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Bexil Advisers LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all capitalizations.

