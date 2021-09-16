DOGEFI (DOGEFI) Trading 0% Higher This Week

DOGEFI (CURRENCY:DOGEFI) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. One DOGEFI coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000582 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DOGEFI has a total market cap of $280,114.43 and approximately $28.00 worth of DOGEFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DOGEFI has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.33 or 0.00075513 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.44 or 0.00127727 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.86 or 0.00178476 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,530.18 or 0.07338335 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,192.71 or 1.00180187 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $429.76 or 0.00893362 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002827 BTC.

DOGEFI Coin Profile

DOGEFI’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. DOGEFI’s official message board is medium.com/@DOGEFI . DOGEFI’s official Twitter account is @DOGEFI_army and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DOGEFI is dogefi.army

