Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Position Reduced by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. lessened its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter worth $29,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 83.3% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

D opened at $75.55 on Thursday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.85 and a 12 month high of $86.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.86 and a 200 day moving average of $76.31. The firm has a market cap of $61.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 16.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 71.19%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Scotiabank raised Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.09.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

