Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-1.390-$-1.310 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-1.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $252 million-$256 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $250.96 million.Domo also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $-0.370-$-0.330 EPS.

NASDAQ DOMO traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $77.80. The stock had a trading volume of 11,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,742. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.86 and its 200 day moving average is $72.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.44 and a beta of 2.95. Domo has a twelve month low of $31.01 and a twelve month high of $98.35.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Domo will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

DOMO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Domo from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Domo from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Domo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Domo in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Domo from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $95.50.

In other news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total value of $78,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,315.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,540 shares of Domo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.18, for a total value of $604,557.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,082 shares of company stock worth $1,039,850 over the last 90 days. 14.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Domo stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 842,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,976 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.66% of Domo worth $68,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

