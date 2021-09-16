Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.370-$-0.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $63.50 million-$64.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $63.42 million.Domo also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-1.390-$-1.310 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Domo from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Domo from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Cowen upped their price objective on Domo from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Domo in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Domo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $95.50.

Get Domo alerts:

Shares of Domo stock traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $77.80. 11,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,742. Domo has a 1 year low of $31.01 and a 1 year high of $98.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.86 and its 200 day moving average is $72.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -28.44 and a beta of 2.95.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.86 million. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Domo will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Domo news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $356,592.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.18, for a total transaction of $604,557.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,082 shares of company stock worth $1,039,850 in the last three months. 14.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Domo stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 842,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 149,976 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.66% of Domo worth $68,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

Read More: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.