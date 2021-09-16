Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Has $24.31 Million Stock Holdings in Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,251,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,684 shares during the quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Korea Electric Power were worth $24,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 368,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after purchasing an additional 117,783 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Korea Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth $513,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Korea Electric Power by 249.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,317,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,518,000 after buying an additional 939,997 shares during the period. 3.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Korea Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Nomura cut Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Korea Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

NYSE:KEP traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,323. Korea Electric Power Co. has a twelve month low of $8.30 and a twelve month high of $12.98. The stock has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Korea Electric Power Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following Businesses: Sale of Electric Power, Development of Electric Power Resources, Investment, and Real Estate. The company was founded on July 1, 1961 and is headquartered in Naju, South Korea.

