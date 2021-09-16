Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 483,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 498 shares during the quarter. The Howard Hughes makes up approximately 1.8% of Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned approximately 0.88% of The Howard Hughes worth $47,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HHC. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Howard Hughes in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Howard Hughes during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of The Howard Hughes by 27,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Howard Hughes in the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Howard Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HHC traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $88.39. The company had a trading volume of 3,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,093. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 69.70 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.66. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 1-year low of $53.55 and a 1-year high of $113.20.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.50. The Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 9.25%. On average, research analysts expect that The Howard Hughes Co. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP David Michael Striph sold 1,422 shares of The Howard Hughes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total transaction of $125,036.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 150,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,814,352.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

The Howard Hughes Profile

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities; Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

