Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.500-$2.660 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.00 billion-$3.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.12 billion.

NYSE:DCI opened at $60.54 on Thursday. Donaldson has a one year low of $45.21 and a one year high of $69.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.56 and a 200-day moving average of $62.79. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.33.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66. The company had revenue of $773.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.69 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 10.05%. Donaldson’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Donaldson will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.93%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Donaldson from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Donaldson from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Donaldson from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.