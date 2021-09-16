Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Trading 3.1% Higher

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) shares traded up 3.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $97.57 and last traded at $97.21. 5,218 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,912,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.29.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DOCS. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Doximity in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Doximity in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Doximity from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Doximity in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Doximity from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Doximity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.86.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.57.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $72.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.41 million. Research analysts forecast that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Doximity news, Director Kevin Spain bought 775,000 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $20,150,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Interwest Partners X. Lp sold 4,289,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total transaction of $105,386,872.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,512,609 shares of company stock worth $122,292,798.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOCS. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Doximity during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Doximity during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Doximity during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Doximity in the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Doximity in the second quarter worth approximately $223,000. 13.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

