DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 307,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,674 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $16,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DKNG. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 77.0% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in DraftKings during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in DraftKings during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. 61.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DKNG opened at $59.84 on Thursday. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $34.90 and a one year high of $74.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.33 and its 200-day moving average is $55.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.13 and a beta of 1.94.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.15). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 118.88% and a negative return on equity of 55.33%. The company had revenue of $297.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.84 million. Analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DraftKings news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 57,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $2,985,395.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,014,563 shares in the company, valued at $104,374,509.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 660,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $39,943,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,902,214 shares of company stock worth $267,489,304 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

DKNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on DraftKings from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark raised their price objective on DraftKings from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.71.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

